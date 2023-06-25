PAYETTE — With considerable financial breathing room resulting from the passage of a $500,000 per year supplemental levy on May 16, and a larger share of money coming to Idaho public schools thanks to the Idaho Legislature, the Payette School District Board of Trustees passed its proposed 2023-24 budget at its regular meeting on June 12. The board also approved cleanup of the district’s 2022-23 budget at that time.

The upcoming budget cycle includes monies for new curriculum for Payette schools, as well as teacher salaries and benefits and the planned resurfacing of the running surface at the district’s track and field facility, with levy funds.



