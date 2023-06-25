PAYETTE — With considerable financial breathing room resulting from the passage of a $500,000 per year supplemental levy on May 16, and a larger share of money coming to Idaho public schools thanks to the Idaho Legislature, the Payette School District Board of Trustees passed its proposed 2023-24 budget at its regular meeting on June 12. The board also approved cleanup of the district’s 2022-23 budget at that time.
The upcoming budget cycle includes monies for new curriculum for Payette schools, as well as teacher salaries and benefits and the planned resurfacing of the running surface at the district’s track and field facility, with levy funds.
“Teacher salaries and staff benefits were increased to allow Idaho to be more competitive with other states,” wrote Business Manager Barbara Choate in an email Tuesday.
Following is a summary of the 2023-24 budget, as obtained by the newspaper on Wednesday.
General maintenance & operations fund
Revenues
Beginning balances: $379,161
Local revenue: $598,000
State revenue: $10,643,907
Total: $11,621,068
Expenditures
Salaries: $6,673,913
Benefits: $2,764,330
Purchased services: $917,676
Supplies & materials: $819,040
Insurance & Judgments:$85,900
Transfers (net): $75,594
Unappropriated balances: $284,615
Total: $11,621,068
For comparison, the total revenues and expenditures for 2022-23 were $10,589,007, as approved by the board on June 12.
All other funds
Revenues
Beginning balances: $1,309,005
Local revenue: $606,500
State revenue: $243,683
Federal revenue: $4,415,866
Other, including insurance proceeds: $18,505
Transfers: $275,594
Total: $6,869,153
Expenditures
Salaries: $1,927,770
Benefits: $915,680
Purchased services: $364,507
Supplies & materials: $1,203,819
Capital outlay: $1,118,693
Insurance & Judgments: $500
Transfers (net): $200,000
Unappropriated balances: $1,139,194
Total: $6,869,153
In 2022-23, the total in revenue and expenditures was $7,972,373.
Schools in Idaho are preparing for the financial windfall resulting from the passage of House Bill 292 during the 2023 legislative session. While specific amounts are to be announced in August, Choate noted that state officials have already given schools more financial breathing room for the upcoming school year.
“The State allocation for public schools was significantly more this year than in past years and we are grateful for the additional funds,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.