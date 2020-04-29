PAYETTE — This summer, the Payette Primary School will be adding Pre-K Students to its summer school program. All Payette students who will be entering kindergarten in August of 2020, are urged to register.
The class will be limited to the first 15 students who enroll, and will be held July 6 – 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Payette Primary School. A free breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., and a free lunch will also be served daily. Summer School is free to Payette Primary Students, and one Friday will include a fun, free, field trip.
For more information or to register, call (208) 642-3379, or stop by during from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, at 1320 Third Ave. N.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.