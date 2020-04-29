PAYETTE — This summer, the Payette Primary School will be adding Pre-K Students to its summer school program. All Payette students who will be entering kindergarten in August of 2020, are urged to register. 

The class will be limited to the first 15 students who enroll, and will be held July 6 – 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Payette Primary School. A free breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., and a free lunch will also be served daily. Summer School is free to Payette Primary Students, and one Friday will include a fun, free, field trip. 

For more information or to register, call (208) 642-3379, or stop by during from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, at 1320 Third Ave. N.

