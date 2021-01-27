McCALL — The McCall, New Meadows, and Krassel Ranger Districts of the Payette National Forest are applying for grant funding from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) to support the Forest’s recreation program. The districts are planning to submit two applications through IDPR’s Off-Road Motor Vehicle (ORMV) fund, and two applications through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).
On the McCall and New Meadows Ranger Districts, ORMV funds will be used to support the Payette Avalanche Center (PAC) through the purchase of a new snowmobile. The PAC issues five avalanche advisories each week and plays a critical role providing public safety information throughout the winter season. ORMV funds will also be used to support the over snow vehicle ranger program, which has been in place for several years. RTP funds are being sought to improve and update trail signage across the New Meadows and McCall Ranger Districts, as well as fund work to reduce the amount of deferred maintenance on district trails. Signage on-trail and at trailheads will be updated with information that is more uniform, easy to understand, and useful than that which exists currently.
The Krassel Ranger District is applying for RTP funds to fund and install a bridge on the Smith Creek trail near Big Creek. If received, implementation of the grants would begin as early as the fall of 2021 and continue through the summer of 2022.
Comments or requests for more information should be submitted to:
Mike Beach, McCall Ranger District, 102 West Lake Street, McCall, ID 83638; (208) 315-5263
Joshua Simpson, Krassel Ranger District, 500 North Mission Street, McCall, ID 83638; (208) 634-0616
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.