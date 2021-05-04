McCALL - The McCall Ranger District of the Payette National Forest is interested in hearing public comments on a proposal to 1) increase fees at two existing rental cabins, and 2) to begin using four cabins, currently administrative sites, as rental cabins for public use.
The majority (95%) of the revenue collected at recreation fee sites remains on the forest to operate, maintain and improve the facilities and programs.
Currently, these sites are used by Forest Service personnel on an as needed basis. Each administrative site has several building facilities, some of which would remain available for Forest Service personnel, while others would be available for rent.
All new fee proposals and fee increases will be presented before a citizen’s advisory committee. The public is welcome to attend and comment at all advisory committee meetings. The exact meeting time, location and agenda will be announced on the Payette National Forest website and through the local media. These fee proposals will also have extensive reviews by both the Forest Service Regional and Washington Offices.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act which allows the Forest Service to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate and maintain and improve these sites. Before the Forest Service received the authority to retain funds locally, all fees collected by the Forest Service went to the national treasury.
If approved, the cabins would be placed on www.recreation.gov for rental information and reservations.
Photos of these proposed rental cabins can be found on the Payette National Forest webpage at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/payette. At this time, comments are being accepted on the rental cabin proposals.
Public comments can be sent to Emily Simpson, Payette National Forest, 500 N. Mission St. Bld. 2, McCall, Idaho 83638 or emily.simpson@usda.gov. Comments will be taken until Sept. 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.