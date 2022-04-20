Purchase Access

McCALL — The Payette National Forest is implementing “Open Seasons” to receive recreation event and temporary outfitter and guide special use permit applications.  Open seasons for all Ranger Districts are Nov. 1 – Feb. 15 for summer/fall activities, and Aug. 1 – Sept. 15 for winter/spring activities each year.

Recreation events are commercial activities requiring temporary special use authorizations for use of National Forest System (NFS) lands, including races, fishing contests, adventure games, and other similar events.

There are many types of outfitted and guided services provided on NFS lands. The new open season for applications will only apply to temporary outfitters and guides, which are issued for less than one year and typically to nonprofit organizations and educational groups.

The open seasons will not apply to noncommercial group use permits, such as weddings or family reunions, nor established, multi-year outfitter and guide permits.

The open seasons for applications will concentrate the review and approval of applications to specific time frames to provide for more efficient special use permit processing. Establishing these open seasons will improve the Forest’s capacity for excellent customer service to existing permit holders, and new permit applicants by reviewing applications in a predictable and collective manner to ensure protection of forest resources and policy compliance.

Applications for special use permits for recreation events, and temporary outfitters and guides will be processed at the close of an open season. Applications received prior to the open season dates will be held and reviewed after the closing of the open seasons.

Additional information and application forms are available at www.fs.usda.gov/payette. Go to Visit Us (in the top bar), then Recreation Events and Commercial Permits (Learn More button).

For more information, please email Emily Simpson, Recreation Specialist at emily.simpson@usda.gov.



