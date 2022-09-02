PAYETTE — Will all ashore that were going ashore, Payette High School Principal Jacob Williams welcomed aboard six new teachers for the 2022-23 school year. Following is the ship’s list of new teachers and the subjects they will instruct.
• Tracy Burgess - Math and Science
• Hannah Green - Science. Also teaches at Presidio Alternative School.
• Alysson Rocco - English Language Arts. Also works at Presidio.
• Geroge Turer - Math
• Jeremy Burgess - Math
• Joyann Williams - Agriculture. Previously she worked at McCain, according to Williams.
“PHS is off to a fantastic start,” said Williams in an email Wednesday. “We couldn’t be happier with the new additions to Pirate Nation. They have done fantastic work.”
In a separate email to the newspaper Wednesday, Tracy Burgess shared about her decision to join the Pirates’ crew. She is a graduate of Boise State University.
“I became an educator because in high school I had the opportunity to work as a tutor for a group of middle schoolers that were not passing their classes,” wrote Tracy. “I developed a real bond and found a passion for teaching through this.”
Burgess has been an educator for 27 years. She initially taught at Horseshoe Bend Middle School for two years and then at Salmon High School for 24 years before making her way downstream to Payette.
“I love math and science and was inspired by my Biology teacher Wynn Stokes in high school. He was a great man and constantly challenging me. He got me excited about science with hands-on labs and working to find answers,” she wrote. “My mother fueled my passion for math. She worked as a bookkeeper for our family-owned business her entire life. She would have me come make up deposits to take the banks and put out statements throughout my youth. I loved it!”
And Tracy is not alone in her passion for math; Fellow teacher Jeremy Burgess is her husband.
“We have been teachers in the same schools our entire careers. I have three grown children Bailee Benjamin, Kaitlyn Burgess, and Blazen Burgess. All three live in Boise. My oldest has her BSU degree and the other two are current BSU students.”
Her top goals include helping students see that what they learn in school does apply to them beyond the classroom.
“My goals for my classroom are to get students excited about science and math at Payette High School and see how it applies to their everyday life. I think it is critical to develop problem solving skills to deal with life outside of high school.”
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
