PAYETTE — While COVID-19 has many students nationwide staying home to attend school, the Payette School District continues working to remind its students of the need to be in their seats or logged on before the bell rings. At the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, leaders from Payette High School presented proposed updates to its attendance policy.
Dean of Students Matt Allison addressed the board.
“In our handbook last year, we didn’t have anything for what we called a ‘late’; Anything for 10 to 40 minutes late, there was no consequence,” said Allison. “The students figured out real quick, ‘Oh I’ve got four tardies but I gonna be five more minutes late and there’s no consequence!’ As folks who follow the handbook to a ’T,’ we didn’t feel right in divvying out discipline because of that.”
The school’s existing policy states that who are up to ten minutes results in the student receiving one point.
• Verbal warnings are given for their first three points
• Students serve a lunch detention upon getting a fourth or a fifth point, with the school’s attendance officer giving parents a call upon their fifth point
• Mandatory Saturday school upon the sixth point, or an alternative penalty if no Saturday school session is planned within a reasonable amount of time
• A referral to the Board of Trustees upon their seventh tardy for formal disciplinary action
Following are the proposed updates to the policy.
• A sixth tardy point would instead require the student to attend Friday school or serve an alternative penalty if no Friday school session is planned. This change reflects Payette’s four-day school week schedule, which began in August.
• A school-level attendance committee would address students with a seventh point on their record. The student and the committee would enter an agreement in which the student is bound to improve their attendance habits whether through a contract or by working with family members to remedy issues which may contribute to their attendance problem. Failure to adhere to the terms of this agreement would result in a hearing with the district board.
• More than ten minutes tardy is treated as a ‘late’ and causes a student to accrue two points
• After 40 minutes, the student is marked absent for that class.
“If you miss school, you miss instruction, it shouldn’t matter if it’s in the beginning of class or the end of class. You’re missing instruction,” said Allison.
Trustee Candita Strong stated support for the changes, stating she would rather see moves made to avoid expulsion over tardiness.
“I want to empower you guys the most that I possibly can,” said Strong. “We only want to bring kids here when we’ve exhausted all of our options.”
Board Chairman Adam Rynearson expressed agreement with Strong, noting that the board’s tardiness hearings rarely result in expulsion.
“People who can really help them are the ones that know them, and we don’t know them,” said Rynearson.
Allison explained that medical appointments are not counted against students and accrue no points for this purpose.
Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt moved to approve the changes, with Trustee Andy Kirkendall seconding. The voice vote to approve was unanimous.
In an email on Nov. 11, Superintendent Robin Gilbert said the aim of the district attendance committe is to figure out what is contributing to a student’s attendance issues before deeming students’ attendance as chronic.
“The vision is to meet on Fridays that staff are working but students are not in session,” wrote Gilbert. “Committee members would most likely include myself, an administrator (rotating), teachers, counselor, and the School Resource Officer. The goal is to meet with the student and the parent to find the cause of being tardy or absent, develop possible solutions and create a family/school contract for improvement. This is a fact finding, solution based communication committee to improve daily attendance of students.”
Gilbert added that students can be deemed chronically absent if they miss two school days out of the first 20 in a given year, and said that research on chronic absenteeism finds chronic attendance problems can develop as early as kindergarten.
