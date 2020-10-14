PAYETTE — The city of Payette is getting ready for its annual fall clean-up, which is set for Nov. 2. Bags of leaves may be set next to the curb beginning on Oct. 15.
While the spring clean-up suffered a shutdown this year due to COVID-19, City Clerk Mary Cordova said in an Oct. 13 email that the fall clean-up will proceed like it normally would.
“It will not be different than usual,” wrote Cordova.
The program is open to residential customers only. Daily progress can be checked out at cityofpayette.com or on the city’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3nJ9kZn.
Residents are reminded not to place leaves in front of mailboxes.
