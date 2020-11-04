PAYETTE COUNTY — While the results of the U.S. Presidential race remain unclear as of Wednesday morning, the results for local and state races in Payette County for the 2020 General Election are relatively clear.
Following are updated election results, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.
County offices
In the county commissioner races, Georgia Hanigan and Marc Shigeta ran unopposed for reelection in First and Second Districts, respectively. Hanigan received 10,026 votes, while Shigeta got 9,963.
Ross Pittman appeared on the ballot for re-election as Prosecuting Attorney, receiving 9,647 votes. However, as previously reported, Pittman vacated the position in October when he was appointed as Magistrate Judge in Coeur d’Alene. His name remained on the ballot due to his resignation occurring after the county’s deadline for changes. The position has since been filled by Mike Duke.
Andrew Creech ran unopposed for Payette County Sheriff, receiving 10,046 votes. Brian D. Lee and Robert L. Jackson ran for retention as magistrate judges. Lee received 9,073 ‘Yes’ votes and 1,320 ‘No’ votes, while Jackson got 9,131 ‘Yes’ votes and 1,046 ‘No’ votes.
State and federal offices
Candidates for U.S. Senator were Natalie M. Fleming (I), Paulette Jordan (D), incumbent Jim Risch (R) and Ray J. Writz (C). County voters selected Risch with 8,488 votes, while Jordan came in second with 2,308, followed by Fleming with 306 and Writz with 131. Statewide, Risch received 537,456 against Jordan’s 285,824.
For U.S. Representative, District 1, Joe Evans (L), incumbent Russ Fulcher (R) and Rudy Soto (D) squared off. County voters chose Fulcher with 8,678 votes, ahead of Soto with 2,140 and Evans with 320.
Running unopposed for a fourth term as State Senator was incumbent Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. Lee received 9,932 votes.
Incumbent State Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, also ran unopposed, getting 9,837 votes to retain his District 9A seat.
Squaring off for State Rep., District 9B were incumbent Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Allen Schmid, D-Fruitland. Boyle would take this race with 8,615 votes, while Schmid got 2,429.
U.S. President
Incumbent Donald Trump (R) received 8,862 votes from Payette County voters, followed by Joe Biden (D) with 2,161. In third place was Jo Jorgensen with 166 votes.
Statewide, Trump had 554,019 votes, while Biden had 286,994 votes, with 100% of precincts statewide reporting results. The race has not been called as of press time.
Regarding his election to the office of county Sheriff, Creech expressed his gratitude for the opportunity in an email to the newspaper.
“I am excited to have an opportunity to lead the Payette County Sheriff’s Office into the future, and I appreciate the support from Sheriff Chad Huff, Payette County Deputies, and our communities,” wrote Creech. “I will lead the Sheriff’s Office with honesty and integrity. I am committed to continuing to provide excellent service to the citizens of Payette County.”
Creech said he has transitioned Patrol and Dispatch Division duties to Lt. Brandon Stromberg, a Deputy for the county since 2003.
“I plan to continue to do the other duties that I have had. These duties include managing the radio infrastructure that all first responders in Payette County rely on and being the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.”
As Boyle begins her seventh term in office, she reminds voters that she remains open to constituent input.
“Thank you to everyone who exercised their right to vote,” wrote Boyle. “It is an important responsibility as a citizen. Please stay engaged. The best ideas come from constituents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.