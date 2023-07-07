PAYETTE COUNTY — On Monday, the Idaho State Police - Uniform Crime Reporting Program released its 2022 Crime In Idaho Report. Statewide, crime rates have seen a mixed bag of increases and decreases.
Human trafficking cases saw the largest increase percentages from 2021 to 2022 (26 cases, up 271.4%), followed by bribery (six cases, up 200%), embezzlement (236 cases, up 72.2%), extortion (160 cases, up 58.4%) and animal cruelty (95 cases, up 39.7%). The largest decreases were among robbery (153 cases, down 3.1%), property destruction (6,829 cases, down 3.8%), prostitution (34 cases, down 5.5%), non-forcible sexual misconduct (76 cases, down 10.5%) and other sexual offenses (2,088 cases, down 10.6%).
Payette County saw an overall reduction in reported crimes by 26.4% over 2021 (44.09 crimes per 1,000 population in 2022 vs. 59.94 in 2021). The crimes with the highest increase year-over-year were arson (up 200% with three cases), extortion and embezzlement (two cases each, up 100%), counterfeiting (14 cases, up 55.5%) and fraud (62 cases, up 34.7%).
On the decline countywide are non-forcible sexual misconduct (four cases, down 33.3%), pornography and robbery (two cases each, down 33.3%), kidnapping (one case, down 66.6%) and weapons crimes (eight cases, down 70.37%).
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Sheriff Andy Creech gave information about one of the arson cases — noteworthy is that this took place on July 4, 2022.
“The July 2022 incident in the county was on Payette Heights road, where a male suspect threw a lit firework out of the window of his vehicle to intentionally set fire to a dry field,” wrote Creech. “Andrew Bedortha was charged with Arson III in reference to this case. Bedortha has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on July 18. It is rare for arson cases to happen in Payette County; however, all fires are investigated thoroughly.”
Regarding the extortion incidents, he added that citizens must remain vigilant as scams continue to evolve.
“Citizens should always be cautious of unsolicited communications and requests for money. This includes notices that they may have money due to them or opportunities to earn money that seem too good to be true. Legitimate organizations do not ask for social security numbers, banking account information, credit card numbers, etc., over the phone. Many fraudulent transactions occur with pre-paid cards or wire transfers. If citizens are unsure if someone is trying to scam them, they should talk to a trusted friend or relative. Being skeptical and vigilant can go a long way to protect yourself from a scam.”
In his emailed comments to the newspaper on Thursday, Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall cites his team’s proactive work in helping lower the county’s overall crime rates. He added, however, that fraud crimes present a unique challenge for his officers.
“Fraud cases can be very difficult to investigate and prosecute, due to the offenders ability to remain completely anonymous with the use of technology. The best course of action we have found to try and combat this crime is by providing our citizens with information on how to recognize a scam and what to do if they are possibly a victim. We keep flyers in city hall describing the types of scams they may encounter and how to recognize them. We also post to our department Facebook page when a new scam shows up in our area.”
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff echoed Marshall’s sentiment. In a separate email.
“Fraud has been an ongoing problem for several years,” he wrote. “As our officers continue aggressive patrols to deter and prevent all types of crime, citizens should take necessary steps to secure their valuables appropriately and to guard personal identification and banking information.”
According to the report, Payette County had a reported human trafficking case. Creech said this case was reported in Fruitland.
Huff explained that this incident was initially reported as a human trafficking case by an officer, but was later cleared as a controlled substance and mental hold case.
“There are several variables that can affect the crime reporting. One variable is how the incident is added into our reporting program and the way the reporting program codes the specific incident.”
Creech reminds the public that his office continues to work to prevent crimes in Payette County, as it continues to hire new employees to meet the county’s needs.
“The Sheriff’s Office works to address all criminal concerns within the county to help reduce the number of people who are victimized each year. This work is done in partnership with our citizens. Citizens are a key component in reporting incidents and helping us solve crimes.”
Huff added, “As I have said before, we have a motivated patrol staff and we will continue to work with our partners at the Payette City Police Department, Payette County Sheriff’s Office and our Oregon law enforcement partners to make Fruitland a great place live, work and play.”
“My officers, as well as Fruitland PD and Payette County all work very diligently to make sure our level of crime in Payette County remains low,” added Marshall. “This can be a difficult task at times with everyone battling staffing issues and our neighboring state, Oregon, decriminalizing many of the illicit drugs we find in our communities here in Idaho. I am very proud of all the work my officers do and I expect to see our level of crime to continue to decline over the years to come.”
