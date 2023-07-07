PAYETTE COUNTY — On Monday, the Idaho State Police - Uniform Crime Reporting Program released its 2022 Crime In Idaho Report. Statewide, crime rates have seen a mixed bag of increases and decreases.

Human trafficking cases saw the largest increase percentages from 2021 to 2022 (26 cases, up 271.4%), followed by bribery (six cases, up 200%), embezzlement (236 cases, up 72.2%), extortion (160 cases, up 58.4%) and animal cruelty (95 cases, up 39.7%). The largest decreases were among robbery (153 cases, down 3.1%), property destruction (6,829 cases, down 3.8%), prostitution (34 cases, down 5.5%), non-forcible sexual misconduct (76 cases, down 10.5%) and other sexual offenses (2,088 cases, down 10.6%).



