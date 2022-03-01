PAYETTE — As work continues to modernize the radio equipment used by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, a newly-signed agreement is aimed at helping streamline the process. As approved by the Payette County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 21, Sheriff Andy Creech signed the Southwest Idaho Wireless Integrated Network Agreement.
In an email to the newspaper on Feb. 24, Creech said the county’s ability to communicate quickly with surrounding agencies remains hampered by its aging radio infrastructure.
“Payette County is working to replace its [outdated] radio infrastructure with newer and more secure communications equipment. An inventory of our equipment in 2020 revealed that nearly all of our equipment was old enough to be deemed ‘end of life,’” Creech explained. “We have had more incidents of interference and equipment failures. In addition to these things, there are interoperability challenges between our agency and the surrounding agencies.”
Not only does it slow down communication, he noted that it increases room for error.
“The Southwest Idaho Wireless Integrated Network Agreement will allow Payette County to begin using the radio infrastructure currently used by all law enforcement in the Treasure Valley. As this infrastructure is expanded into Payette County, it will also allow greater interoperability with first responders in Payette County.”
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
