PAYETTE COUNTY — In a statement from Southwest District Health released on Thursday evening, it was announced that Canyon County “has moved from the red level to the orange level” due in part to the continued decrease in the daily incidence rate.
Canyon County’s new designation means that only one county in Idaho’s Southwest District remains in the red — Payette County. The statement says that Payette County is to remain in the red health alert level “due to a high COVID-19 incidence rate” in addition to what the statement described as “evidence of sustained community spread.”
Payette County’s incidence rate is decreasing, however, as the current daily incidence rate as of Thursday evening is 5.07 cases per 10,000 people.
The statement goes on to say that epidemiologists from Southwest District Health are “concerned by cluster outbreaks from local workplace settings, as well as household clusters.
As for schools, Payette County schools are seeing “sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no known outbreaks.”
• Washington County remains in orange due to a decrease in non-essential gatherings resulting in cluster outbreaks, as well as an increasing percentage of of individuals with a known source. The county has a daily incidence rate of 3.37 cases per 10,000 people as of press time.
• Owyhee County also remains in orange but is seeing a decrease in incidence of COVID-19, as well as all cluster outbreaks being traced to essential gatherings such as household or workplace clusters. The county’s daily incidence rate is 1.27 cases per 10,000 people as of press time.
