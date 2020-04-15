ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College has named students who have either made it on an academic achievement list, including the honor roll, dean’s list or president’s list for winter quarter. 

Following are the Payette County students who made it on the lists.

President’s list (4.0 grade-point average)

Eric Trentyn Collins Jr, Fruitland; Kevinia Frazer, Fruitland; Erin Nicole Holden, Fruitland; Makayla Leavitt, Fruitland; Lacey Dawn Simpson, Fruitland; Megan Wilson, Fruitland; and Shawn W Young, Payette.

Dean’s list

(3.75 to 3.99 gpa)

Rylee E Carrell, Payette; Merit Colleen Frasier, Payette; Rachel Mae Garman, Fruitland; Vanessa Herrera, Fruitland; Julisa Medina, Fruitland; Taylor Marie Rivera, Payette; and Emanuel Saldivar, Fruitland.

Honor roll

(3.5 to 3.74 gpa)

David James Fugal, Fruitland; Angel Gonzalez Gonzalez, Fruitland; Jon Charles Trey Ingram, Fruitland; Jamie Lea McLeod, Payette; Allison Nicole Noyes, Fruitland; Kiona C Rogers, New Plymouth; Isabella Kenye Sigrah, Fruitland; Sarah Tomko, New Plymouth; Ira Robert Ure IV, Payette; and Shaun Montgomery Warren, New Plymouth.

