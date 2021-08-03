NEW PLYMOUTH — As officials make final preparations ahead of opening day at the 2021 Payette County Fair, the newspaper spoke with fair secretary Cathy Meyers on Thursday to learn about what’s new this year. According to her, the fair is by-and-large the same experience Payette County residents have come to expect, with incremental improvements made to the grounds over time to reflect the area’s growth.
This year’s fair theme, “American Flair at the County Fair,” was submitted by Lexie Pascale with the Apple Valley 4-H Club.
With support from the Payette County Commissioners, 2021 sees a newly expanded small animal exhibit building, originally built by AmGood Construction and added onto by Deer Valley Construction.
“It depends on my budget what they approve,” said Meyers in an interview Thursday. “This year it was, I think, $130,000. They treat us good.”
Meyers estimates that there will be 30 commercial and food vendors at the Fair. For fair foodies, Meyers said there will be one addition to the lineup of vendors at the fair this year: A Philly cheesesteak food truck.
As far as attendance goes, Meyers estimated the 2020 Fair drew between 5,000 and 7,000 people. The rodeo drew an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people nightly.
“We appreciate everything [the community has] done and to help us build our community … and our fairgrounds up,” said Meyers. “It’s just been phenomenal.”
What events are planned this year?
Following is a sample of events planned throughout the 2021 Fair. A complete schedule is available at https://bit.ly/3fHCUvZ.
Wednesday
The fair will commence with a flag raising at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Activities planned throughout the day include a 4-H Horse Showmanship contest at 9 a.m., FFA beef showmanship at 12:30 p.m. and FFA sheep fitting at 1 p.m. The annual Main Street Parade will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
A goat milk-out event will kick off day two of the fair at 7 a.m., followed by FFA swine competitions at 8 a.m., 4-H sheep fitting and horse reining at 9 a.m., with Cloverclub, 4-H and FFA poultry fittings at 2 p.m.
Thursday evening will see day one of the Payette County Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo kick off night one of three at 8 p.m, preceded by a pre-rodeo at 6:45 p.m..
Friday
An open dairy show for all breeds will start at 9 a.m., with a Cloverbud dog show at 3:30 p.m. The market Broiler auction commences at 5 p.m., followed by the 4-H and FFA marker animal sale at 6:15. The second night of the rodeo starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Festivities won’t slow down on closing day, with a 4-H small animal round robin leading the schedule at 8 a.m. Other closing day events include a pet parade at noon, a siphon tube contest at 12:30 p.m. and a stick horse race at 2 p.m. A dance is planned at the R&R Art Center at 5 p.m.
The fair will conclude with a special music program by the Gem Cloggers at 7 p.m., followed by the final night of the rodeo at 8 p.m.
Admission to fair events is free. Tickets for the rodeo are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages five and under.
More information is online at payettecountyfair.org.
