PAYETTE — Following a public hearing held during its regular meeting on March 28, the Payette County Board of Commissioners upheld an unfavorable recommendation by the Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission for a rezoning request on the site of a proposed Dollar General store in New Plymouth. The hearing was requested by The Zaremba Group, an Ohio-based commercial property development company. The subject property is at 4090 Highway 30 West, New Plymouth, and is presently zone for mixed and residential use.
“Ultimately, they wanted to rezone the property for commercial use and build a Dollar General store on the property,” wrote Planning and Zoning Administrator Patti Nitz in an email to the newspaper Tuesday. “Concerns raised by those who testified yesterday included increased traffic, particularly with the change in speed limit at the proposed location. Coming out of town it is 35 mph and just past the subject property it increases to 55 mph, so there was a lot of concern about vehicles slowing down to turn into the business as well as vehicles pulling out into traffic.”
According to Nitz, Highway 30 is too narrow to add a turn lane, and road widening is unfeasible due to its immediate proximity to an irrigation canal.
“There were also concerns about the slope of the access into and out of the property,” Nitz added. “Other issues discussed were noise, parking lot lights, how stormwater would be retained on the property, and having a commercial business in the midst of an ag/residential area. Most of those in attendance believed businesses should locate within city limits.”
With the commissioners’ decision to uphold the unfavorable recommendation, the zone change was denied.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
