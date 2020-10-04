DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the summer semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester

Julie Halbur from Payette, majoring in accounting & bookkeeping, made the list for the summer semester.

