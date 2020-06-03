PAYETTE - As the Payette City Council discussed the status of its facilities in city limits, one facility stood out having been a subject of much concern by residents prior to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic: The Payette Public Pool.
One concern brought up was the proposed provision by Southwest District Health by that “only locals” be allowed to use the pool; Several councilors expressed confusion over the provision and what it meant.
In an email on June 2, City Clerk Mary Cordova clarified that the provision would only come into play if there was a spike in the number of reported cases in a neighboring city or county.
Mayor Jeff Williams expressed that it would be “advantageous” to wait for stage 4 protocols to be ironed out before acting on them.
Williams also expressed concern about being able to offer all that the pool has available to offer, saying the city is mulling how to keep amenities such as diving boards safe for use.
In comments over the telephone, City Clerk Mary Cordova clarified that the city hopes to reopen the pool after mid-June. The pool has been closed since late March, when the city declared its state of emergency over the pandemic.
Elsewhere in Payette
According to its website, the Payette Public Library will reopen by stage four, however the library is currently open by appointment. Information follows.
• The library is open by appointment only, by calling (208) 642-6029;
• Appointments can be made for groups of up to 10 people or three households, whichever is fewer;
• Appointments will last only 30 minutes to “maintain a smooth flow in the Library”;
• Patrons can use no contact circulation or self-checkout stations; and
• Activities such as programs and computers are separate from circulation appointments.
Reminder: Wear a mask
Library staff ask that patrons are sure to wear a mask and to minimize touching items in order to avoid possible contamination.
