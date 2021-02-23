MOSCOW — A Pollinator Summit planned online by University of Idaho Extension Feb. 24 and 25 will focus on pollinators and their habitats on the Palouse and beyond.
The summit will begin Wednesday, with a youth summit from 4-5 p.m., followed by a series of short programs from experts about the current status of bees and other pollinators from 6-8 p.m. On Thursday from 2-6 p.m. experts will focus on current research and efforts to protect habitats in the future.
The summit is free and open to those who register online for individual sessions, including the youth summit. Registration is at https://palousepollinators.wixsite.com/savethebees.
The youth summit will feature storytelling with Merna Anne Hecht and bee house kit building. More information is available from Kelli Cooper, who works for the City of Moscow and can be reached at kcooper@ci.moscow.id.us.
The Wednesday evening session about the status of Palouse pollinators will feature experts on habitat improvements, bee research and preferred plants. UI Extension Elmore County educator Brad Stokes of Mountain Home will talk about state and local efforts to help pollinators.
Other Wednesday night participants will represent the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Palouse Prairie Foundation and the university’s William F. Barr Entomological Museum.
The Thursday afternoon session will feature College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean Michael Parrella, Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis and Pollinator Partnership Director Ron Bitner, who will talk about the group’s Bee-Friendly Farming certification program.
Other Thursday afternoon presenters will represent the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Washington State University’s beekeeper and queen bee breeder Melanie Kirby will deliver the keynote presentation, “It Takes a Community: Place, Purpose, and Power in Landscape and Pollinator Conservation,” at 5:30 p.m.
More information is available from summit organizer Iris Mayes at the Latah County office at latah@uidaho.edu or (208) 883-2267. Other sponsors include the City of Moscow, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, Rural Roots, Palouse Prairie Foundation and the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition.
