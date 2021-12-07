BOISE— PacificSource Health Plans is pleased to announce the 15 healthcare organizations, including five in Idaho, that will receive a combined total of more than $1.6 million in funding as part of its annual Community Health Excellence program for the 2021-2022 cycle. Now in its 12th year, the program has awarded more than $8 million in community grant awards to providers advancing healthcare delivery innovations in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and, Washington.
2021-2022 program awards include a number of projects centered on improving access to services through recruitment, retention, clinic expansion, and healthcare service integration. Additionally, one-third of funded projects focus on reducing health disparities and improving equitable access to care.
The list of one-year grant awards for Idaho include: Bingham Memorial Hospital, Sandpoint Family Health Center, and Valor Health. Two-year grants to improve behavioral health access were awarded to: Kootenai Health Foundation and Weiser Memorial Hospital.
“With the continued community impact of COVID-19 in 2021, I’m pleased that we were able to expand the CHE program to be more responsive to provider needs, including adding a two-year grant to improve behavioral health service access,” said Ken Provencher, president and CEO of PacificSource. “I am confident this year’s grantees and the important work they facilitate will improve the long-term health of the communities these providers serve.”
