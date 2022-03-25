MURPHY – Recreationists may be eager to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors as things begin to thaw, but it’s crucial that they respect the land in Owyhee County, stay off muddy trails and roads, practice proper trail etiquette, stay on designated trails and follow the rules set forth in Bureau of Land Management travel management plans, officials said.
“When Ridge to Rivers tells people to stay off muddy trails in the Boise Foothills, people often come out here in the Owyhee Front and look for trails and roads to ride as an alternative,” said Jerry Hoagland, an Owyhee County Commissioner and rancher. “But it’s just as important to avoid tearing up the trails and the land in Owyhee County as it is anywhere else.”
“We expect outdoor recreationists to treat the land and other trail users with respect when they’re out here in Owyhee County,” Hoagland said. “It’s really important that people do their homework before they come here to know where it’s appropriate for them to recreate and do it responsibly.”
Owyhee County is one of the most spectacular locations in the state of Idaho for exploring 4.9 million acres of public lands – canyons, high plateaus, lava features and more. Some of the most popular destinations are the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Trails near Murphy, Wilson Creek non-motorized trails, Bruneau Canyon overlook, Big Jacks Creek, and the 100-mile Owyhee Canyonlands Backcountry Byway from Grand View to Jordan Valley, Ore.
Key issues that Owyhee County Commissioners are concerned about with regard to outdoor recreation in Owyhee County, include:
• The need for mountain bikers to practice proper trail etiquette on non-motorized singletrack trails in the Wilson Creek area. Mountain bikers riding at high speed on the trails can spook horses and cause potential safety issues.
The proper procedure is as follows: If mountain bikers encounter horseback riders on the trail, step off the trail, talk to the horseback riders so the horses know you’re human, let the horseback riders pass by, and continue your ride.
• Stay off muddy trails (universal for all users).
• Stay off muddy roads. Mud-bogging and doing donuts on Owyhee County roads is not appropriate at any time. Owyhee County has an ordinance on the destruction of public roads 6-1-8 (misdemeanor); 6- 5-2 addresses crossing or entering public lands in a disturbing or destructive manner (infraction up to $100.00 fine). “People see trucks ripping up the landscape on TV ads, and it sets a bad example. But when I see them ripping up our roads and lands, it feels like they’re poking their thumb in my eye,” Hoagland says. “It’s definitely not cool to do that out here at any time.”
• Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) are not allowed on BLM 50-inch trails. UTVs can travel on wider two- track roads, jeep trails and dirt roads. There are hundreds of miles of dirt roads open to UTVs, trucks and other vehicles after they have dried out. If you’re leaving ruts and tracks in the roads, turn around and come back on another day when things are dry.
• Be prepared for breakdowns. Trails and roads are extremely remote in Owyhee County. Most have no cell service. Be sure to bring everything you need to cope with a flat tire or vehicle breakdown.
Experienced users carry a GPS with SOS function or Satellite phone for contacting emergency services in the event of an accident or personal injury. Search & Rescue in Owyhee County is led by the Owyhee County Sheriff, using available deputies and volunteers. Response times vary, according to priorities and staffing available at the time.
• When traveling on Owyhee County roads, all trail machines and vehicles should slow down and travel with caution when approaching blind corners. Traveling slowly in these areas could save lives and prevent accidents and injuries.
• Know before you go, where you can go, what trails are open to particular uses, etc. BLM Travel Management Plans are in place for the popular Owyhee Front trailheads such as Hemingway Butte Off- highway Vehicle Area, Rabbit Creek ATV and motorcycle trails, Wilson Creek non-motorized trails and more. It’s your responsibility to know the trail regulations and abide by them.
• Show respect for livestock. If you encounter cattle on trails or roads, slow down to walking speed, and proceed slowly to allow cattle to move off the trail.
• Pack out your garbage. No garbage-pickup services are available in the remote backcountry. Bring extra garbage bags to ensure you can pack out all of your trash.
• If you are camping overnight, be sure to douse your campfire with water and make sure it’s dead out before you leave.
• Open and close gates on BLM roads. The gates are there to keep cattle in grazing pastures. Open the gate, pass through and close the gate behind you.
• Plan your route in advance to make sure you travel on public roads. Observe No Trespassing signs. Many areas in Owyhee County are a mix of public and private lands. Trespassing on private land is against the law.
• Practice safe-shooting practices. Make sure you have a proper backstop when target shooting. Also, know what’s beyond your backstop for safety reasons. Pick up spent shotgun shell casings and bullet casings and pack out.
For more information, go to https://owyheecounty.net/responsible-recreation/.
