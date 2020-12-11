BOISE – Aaron Campos, 47, owner of Campos Market, a retail and food convenience store in Boise, entered into a forfeiture agreement with the United States for unauthorized redemption of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Campos has agreed to pay $600,000 in restitution for SNAP benefits unlawfully redeemed.
SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, are a federal benefits program that provides food to needy persons. SNAP benefits can only be used for authorized food items. SNAP benefits cannot be exchanged for cash. Any other uses of SNAP benefits are unlawful.
According to court records, between January 1, 2013 and August 10, 2016, employees of Campos Market would repeatedly permit the sale of non-eligible items for SNAP benefits. Additionally, employees of Campos Market would exchange SNAP benefits for cash. Both practices are prohibited. Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture investigated Campos Market. After investigation, Campos Market and the United States entered into an agreement where Campos Market would pay the United States $600,000 in restitution for violations of the SNAP program.
This case was investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture.
