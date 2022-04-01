BOISE – The Idaho Transportation Department continues road work on two widening projects in the Treasure Valley: Interstate 84 in Canyon County and Eagle Road (State Highway 55) in Meridian. Overnight closures are planned this weekend through portions of each project.
Details about the closures are listed below. Drivers are asked to check 511.idaho.gov or the Idaho 511 app before traveling for up-to-date information.
Eagle Road (SH-55)
Construction is underway to widen Eagle Road between Franklin Road and Ustick Road in Meridian. The project will increase mobility by adding a third southbound lane along this 1.6-mile segment.
This weekend, crews will replace an irrigation pipe that crosses Eagle Road. To conduct this work, nighttime closures are necessary between Pine Avenue and Franklin Road.
• Southbound lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and reopened by 8 a.m. Saturday.
• Northbound lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. Saturday and reopened by 9 a.m. Sunday.
• If needed, additional lane closures may occur Sunday night, April 3, but all lanes are expected to be back open to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday.
During the closures, Franklin Road, Pine Avenue, Locust Grove Road, and Cloverdale Road will be available as detour routes.
I-84
ITD is expanding I-84 to three lanes in each direction from the Franklin Road Interchange in Caldwell to the Karcher Road Interchange in Nampa in order to improve traffic congestion as Canyon County grows.
Eastbound I-84 closures are needed overnight this weekend to allow crews to prepare for upcoming traffic shifts through the work zone this spring and summer.
• Each night Friday and Saturday, eastbound I-84 will close between Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell and Karcher Road (Exit 33) in Nampa from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Traffic will exit at Franklin Road and detour down Caldwell Boulevard to Karcher Road.
To request text message updates about other major traffic impacts on I-84 in Canyon County, text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-ITD-84CC (1-866-483-8422), and for more information about the I-84 expansion efforts, visit itdprojects.org/84corridor.
