NAMPA - The Idaho Transportation Department will close several I-84 ramps overnight this weekend, beginning today to install overhead sign structures above the ramps.
Here’s what you can expect:
Friday, Jan 15 at 10 p.m. until Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.:
• The I-84 eastbound off ramp at Northside Boulevard (exit 35) will be closed. Motorists must exit at Franklin Boulevard (exit 36) and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Northside Boulevard. A detour map is available at https://bit.ly/2XEQTZI.
Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m.:
• The I-84 eastbound off-ramp at Franklin Boulevard (exit 36) will be closed. Motorists must exit at Garrity/Idaho Center Boulevard (exit 38) and travel westbound I-84 to exit at Franklin Boulevard. A detour map is available at https://bit.ly/38JnzaO.
Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 a.m.:
• The I-84 westbound on-ramp at Northside Boulevard (exit 35) will be closed. Motorists must travel from Northside Boulevard to Karcher Road and enter westbound I-84 at Karcher/Midland Boulevard. A detour map is available at https://bit.ly/2XGuoUf.
This portion of the 84 Corridor construction is in the final phase. Major work remains to rebuild the Northside Boulevard interchange into a single-point urban interchange. The work in Nampa is anticipated to be complete this spring.
Construction to the west continues to progress. The reconstruction of the Middleton Road and Ustick Road Overpasses is required to add a third lane in each direction between the Karcher/Midland interchange (Exit 33) and Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell.
ITD’s vision for the 84 Corridor includes constructing additional lanes and interchange improvements in Canyon County. The work began in 2019 and is primarily funded through GARVEE bonds and a federal INFRA grant, which included local and state matching funds. The investment in the corridor will promote safety, address congestion, and benefit the regional economy for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.