PAYETTE — As one era in the Payette County Sheriff’s Office is coming to an end, the man who has led the office for the last 16 years is not leaving without passing along words of wisdom to his successor and those he has served. With new Sheriff Andrew Creech lined up to take over for him on Jan. 11, outgoing Sheriff Chad Huff shared his plans for life after patrol in an emailed response to a request by the newspaper on Nov. 9.
Following are his responses.
IE: What would you say are your proudest or best achievements during your time in office?
Huff: I believe we have achieved many of the goals I had set out to accomplish during my years in office.
The modernization of the office has been very rewarding to me and our staff. From implementing MDT’s (computers in patrol cars), E-Ticketing, and having one of the most technologically based dispatch centers in our area has been a fun but challenging process.
Another area that I am very proud of has been developing an amazing staff over the years. I am very fortunate to have been able to lead the men and women of this office over the past 16 years.
IE: What items do you feel need continuing improvement after Andy takes over?
Huff: I believe one of the biggest obstacles that Sheriff Elect Andy Creech will have to overcome is staff retention. Although, we are headed in the right direction with a new pay-scale which took effect October 1, 2020. I also believe he should continue to work with the Board of County Commissioners to develop better employee benefits which will help with a larger recruiting pool of good qualified applicants.
IE: What first got you interested in a career in law enforcement and where did you train?
Huff: I first became interested in law enforcement during my service in the U.S. Coast Guard. I attended a Boarding Officer School in Petaluma, California in 1989 and I was hooked. I was later stationed in Kodiak, Alaska as a Military Police Officer and this sealed the deal for me.
After my service, I was hired by the previous Payette County Sheriff Bob Barowsky as a detention deputy and later a patrol deputy. I attended the Idaho Peace Officers Basic Patrol Academy. I also was an Idaho State Police Trooper and attended the ISP Academy.
Most recently, I attended the FBI National Academy in 2015 where I received 10 weeks of executive level training in Quantico, Virginia.
IE: What would you say was the best or most interesting part of your work?
Huff: I would say the best part of being the elected Sheriff of Payette County was serving my community. With that, I truly enjoyed interacting with the citizens and working hard to provide a professional, dedicated and caring service to those who called upon us for help.
IE: Who would you say was the biggest influence on you in your career?
Huff: Although many people have influenced my career in some way shape or form, my father was my biggest influence on my life and career. My dad, Dennis Huff, who passed away in 2007, instilled in me many values that remain with me today.
He taught me to work hard, have goals and always treat people with respect and kindness. He taught me to care for people, especially those in need, and try to help as much as possible.
Regarding my law enforcement career, the previous Sheriff Bob Barowsky provided me with excellent direction and gave me a solid foundation. There were many other deputies, troopers and officers and even current deputies, that have positively influenced my career.
I need to give a shout out to my wife Joni for always being supportive and providing me with a sounding board for the past 22 years.
IE: What do you plan to do with your retirement?
Huff: My wife and I have plans to travel and spend time together. We bought a travel trailer last year and we plan to use it as frequently as possible. We are also planning a trip to Japan to visit my son, who is stationed there in the U.S. Army.
I hope to play lots of golf this spring and summer and revive my passion for hunting next fall.
IE: Will you continue to live in Payette County? Why or why not?
Huff: We actually bought a house in Twin Falls, Idaho and plan to retire there. We have decided to move to Twin Falls to be closer to Joni’s parents and siblings. I have lived in Payette County most of my life and we both needed a change of scenery.
I will miss my staff, friends and family in this area but I plan on returning as much as possible to visit.
IE: What is your advice to Andy as he takes office? To your staff?
Huff: My advice to Andy is work hard for your staff and provide exceptional leadership. Treat the citizens you serve with respect, and continue to expand your knowledge in the ever-changing law enforcement field.
To my staff, be patient with the new Sheriff and command staff. They have your best interest at heart and I know they will work hard for you. It has been the highlight of my career to have worked with you and I wish you all well.
Thank you for the memories; I will always cherish my time as the Sheriff of Payette County.
