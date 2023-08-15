PAYETTE — Want to open an auto parts store in the outskirts of Payette? What about starting a service station? Under Ordinance No. 1531 as passed by the Payette City Council, now you can.

The ordinance came before the council at its regular meeting on Aug. 7, and amends Payette Municipal Code 17.36.020 which addresses permissible uses in the city’s C-2 Commercial zone — comprising several areas of the north and south ends of Payette, according to the city zoning map.



