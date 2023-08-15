PAYETTE — Want to open an auto parts store in the outskirts of Payette? What about starting a service station? Under Ordinance No. 1531 as passed by the Payette City Council, now you can.
The ordinance came before the council at its regular meeting on Aug. 7, and amends Payette Municipal Code 17.36.020 which addresses permissible uses in the city’s C-2 Commercial zone — comprising several areas of the north and south ends of Payette, according to the city zoning map.
Under the ordinance, the following are removed from the list of permitted uses:
• Cold storage, including frozen food lockers
• Lumberyards
But the following are added to the list of permitted uses:
• Sports facilities.
• Service Stations
• Auto Parts Store.
• Equipment Rentals.
• Storage Unit Rentals.
Other uses deemed similar by city officials may be subject to council approval. Noteworthy is that these uses were last updated through Ordinance No. 1204 in 2002.
Interestingly, bakeries was originally on the chopping block for exclusion from downtown businesses. This sparked a discussion among the council.
It’s a thought that Mayor Craig Jensen said seemed foreign to him.
“I asked Mary [Cordova, city treasurer] about that … I couldn’t quite understand why that would be an issue with C-2,” said Jensen. “I’d love to have a bakery in my neighborhood!”
Councilor Daniel Lopez noted that in some other cities, prohibiting bakeries from doing business in certain areas of town does happen.
“I remember when Rodriguez Bakery was trying to move, they tried to move into Apple Valley, and there was a bunch of people who were against it,” Lopez recalled. “They had a bunch of backlash because nobody wanted to smell the bread baking.”
He agreed that the possibility of banning bakeries in this capacity seemed strange. Rodriguez Bakery moved to Fruitland in 2019.
“When I looked at C-2 usage at one point in time, I just thought it was a little strange how specific it was. I mean, you could put a bakery in C-2 commercial, but you can’t put a gym in C-2,” said Lopez, saying he observed the same potential for traffic to such establishments. “I think that’s what this is intended to fix on some levels.”
Lopez moved to pass the ordinance on its first reading, with Councilor Bobbie Black seconding. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 5-0.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.