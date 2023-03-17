PAYETTE — As new environmental rules come down the pipeline, cities’ officials are working to ensure their books reflect the changes to come. The Payette City Council tackled one example during its March 6 regular meeting, in the form of Ordinance No. 1526.

The ordinance deals with the topic of wastewater discharge into city sewers, and is part of an effort to satisfy new requirements from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to test samples of wastewater to ensure illegal levels of pollution do not make it into them. Changes would reflect in Payette Municipal Code Title 13 Chapter 8.



Tags

Load comments