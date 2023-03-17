PAYETTE — As new environmental rules come down the pipeline, cities’ officials are working to ensure their books reflect the changes to come. The Payette City Council tackled one example during its March 6 regular meeting, in the form of Ordinance No. 1526.
The ordinance deals with the topic of wastewater discharge into city sewers, and is part of an effort to satisfy new requirements from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to test samples of wastewater to ensure illegal levels of pollution do not make it into them. Changes would reflect in Payette Municipal Code Title 13 Chapter 8.
It states that certain discharges are prohibited, including wastes with a flashpoint of less than 140 degrees Fahrenheit; wastes with a pH factor of less than 6.0 or more than 9.0 and/or with corrosive properties; wastes capable of blocking sewers; garbage which isn’t properly shredded; odor-producing substances; and substances which would interfere with reclamation or render effluent or treatment sludges or scums unusable. It also limits unpolluted water discharge from any source to 2,000 gallons per day.
The ordinance allows city officials to review requests for permission to dump harmful wastes and make decisions on what is acceptable under its text, including rejecting the wastes, requiring pretreatment before disposal, restricting how much can be dumped at a given time or require payment to cover the added costs of handling and treating wastes not covered by existing taxes or sewer charges under Payette Municipal Coe 13.08.059. It notes that homeowners with the necessary sewer hookup permits may use EPA-approved pesticides and herbicides without notifying city officials.
According to City Engineer Doug Argo, the one business in town that can expect to have to comply with this new rule is Seneca Foods.
“It won’t change what they’re doing today, but it could affect what they do tomorrow if they change something,” said Argo. “There’s others that are classified as industrial users, but there’s … not an actual pretreatment that they have to do.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez motioned to bypass the usual three readings rule to enable passage on its first reading. The motion carried with a voice vote of 6-0.
Lopez then moved to pass the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. It passed with a roll call vote of 6-0.
