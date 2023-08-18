PAYETTE — If living in a downtown core has ever been a dream of yours, you may soon have the chance to do so — in downtown Payette. That’s because the Payette City Council has approved Ordinance No. 1532, which defines second floor housing as a permitted use in the city’s C-1 commercial zone.

The ordinance amends the list of permitted uses listed under Payette Municipal Code 17.34.020. The C-1 zone comprises downtown Payette and a small portion of the U.S. 95 Business Loop/South Main Street.



