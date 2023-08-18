PAYETTE — If living in a downtown core has ever been a dream of yours, you may soon have the chance to do so — in downtown Payette. That’s because the Payette City Council has approved Ordinance No. 1532, which defines second floor housing as a permitted use in the city’s C-1 commercial zone.
The ordinance amends the list of permitted uses listed under Payette Municipal Code 17.34.020. The C-1 zone comprises downtown Payette and a small portion of the U.S. 95 Business Loop/South Main Street.
Any residential use of a structure with a second floor is still subject to city code requirements. All other uses permitted in a ‘C’ commercial district remain unchanged, except for changes made through Ordinance No. 1531, which was also approved during this meeting.
As Mayor Craig Jensen observed, the Payette Planning & Zoning Commission typically approves requests for conditional use permits to provide upstairs housing downtown, as it is.
“Almost every building downtown has a rental or a dwelling on the second floor,” he said. “They’ve always had to come in and get a conditional use permit. And I think this is another thing from the city planning and zoning [commission] saying, ‘We grant one every time, so why don’t we … just put this in accepted uses?’”
“I agree, we’ve talked about the best use for all those buildings’ upstairs [areas},” added Councilor Ray Wickersham, noting that it appeared impractical in his view to have businesses open in those. Noteworthy is that many buildings downtown were built prior to 1990, the year the Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted.
Councilor Bobbie Black expressed concern about adding residential use to the list of permitted uses.
“First off, I’d be concerned that if you don’t continue with a [permit] on that, how do we know that our residents have been moved in there and they’re meeting code to be able to live up there for safety purposes?” said Black.
Council Daniel Lopez pointed out that building permits would be needed to modify these upstairs spaces for use as dwellings, and Jensen added that applications for occupancy would still be needed whenever a change of ownership takes place.
“You’d still have to get a [permit],” Jensen said.
City Clerk Mary Cordova added that inspections would be required upon ownership changes, to ensure that residential use is properly separated from commercial use.
“”It may or may not take a building permit. It may already be compliant, or it may not be compliant,” she said. “If it is not in compliance, then they have to get a building permit … then the conditional use permit. When they have the building permit, it’s a new residential use that kicks in with the fire department inspecting it to make sure that everything is in compliant.”
A lapse in use of 90 days or more also triggers a requirement to obtain these permits, according to Cordova.
A public hearing on the ordinance was held. No public testimony was received during this hearing.
Lopez moved to approve the ordinance on its first reading. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 3-2, with Black and Lori Steiniker voting against it.
