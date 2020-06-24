WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - The restaurant industry, which makes up approximately 10% of Idaho’s workforce, endured a beating by novel coronavirus COVID-19 this spring. According to rallyforrestaurants.com, 0n April 5, Idaho’s restaurant business was down 58% from where it was in 2019. To help offset this hard hit, Zions Bank offered a Bankcard Campaign in which customers could earn 10% cash back on their cards when ordering takeout or delivery at participating restaurants in Idaho and Utah. Zions has local branches in Fruitland, New Plymouth and Weiser.
In a phone conversation on June 17, Weiser Branch Manager Holly Lions explained the details of the program, which ran March 27 thru May 31. According to Lyons, Zions Bank CEO Scott Anderson devised the program primarily to help smaller restaurants weather the pandemic. Zions Bank signed up 73,000 Idaho restaurants during the promotion, she said.
“We’ve had some very positive feedback” from customers and restaurant owners alike, said Lyons.
She added that participation by rural customers excited her because such areas tend to have lower participation in similar programs, she said.
Lyons says she has spent time talking to business owners about this and other programs the bank offers, during the pandemic.
One such owner who benefitted from the program was Debra Newberry, owner of the Cook Shack in Weiser. She said the program was key to keeping her restaurant open.
“One of our customers brought the information to us and started using his card regularly,” said Newberry. “It’s hard to tell but I think it brought in extra business.”
As restaurants work to welcome dine-in customers back to the table, sanitation remains a top priority for Newberry.
“We are doing everything in our power to keep everyone safe and maintain our quality food and service,” she said.
