FRUITLAND — Shoppers looking for local options in 2023 will have the opportunity to shop at Fruitland’s open air market this season. The request to open the market was heard by the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Jan. 23, as submitted by Joe and Jordan Heinz.
As Joe Heinz explained, the request is an expansion of the Fruitland Farmer’s Market, which has been operated for several years in the former nursery building where Jack Henry Coffee Co. is located.
“We’d like to do the farmer’s market on Wednesday, [with a] tentative time 5 to 7 in that area,” said Heinz.
As part of the request, he explained that he plans to include pop-up markets with local vendors involved on select nights. He also noted he doesn’t wish to base his concepts solely around food.
“We’ve had several people with different handmade items like soaps, candles, metal art and other stuff like that, that we just don’t want to combine with food.”
Heinz said he plans to open the 2023 farmer’s market in late spring, around early May. Times and dates for the pop-up markets are in progress. Police Chief J.D. Huff noted that from his standpoint, the farmer’s market has been successful to date.
“It’s going well,” Huff said.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the request, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0. Councilor Kari Person was not in attendance and thus did not vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.