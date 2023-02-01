FRUITLAND — Shoppers looking for local options in 2023 will  have the opportunity to shop at Fruitland’s open air market this season. The request to open the market was heard by the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Jan. 23, as submitted by Joe and Jordan Heinz.

As Joe Heinz explained, the request is an expansion of the Fruitland Farmer’s Market, which has been operated for several years in the former nursery building where Jack Henry Coffee Co. is located.



