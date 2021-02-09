BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today a new effort to offer computer-based pesticide applicator examinations in testing centers throughout Idaho. Coordinated with Metro Institute, online examinations will provide additional certification opportunities for pesticide applicators.

The ISDA will continue to proctor pesticide applicator examinations. The new effort with Metro

Institute, however, significantly increases the number of times and testing sites available for the pesticide applicator community.

Applicators, supervisors or managers will need to register through the Metro Institute website before scheduling pesticide applicator examinations. The registration process is secure, easy and provides

ISDA with needed information for processing examination dates and scores.

The cost for using the testing centers is $65 per examination for professional license holders, and $55 per examination for private applicators and government employees.

Participating testing centers are located in several locations around the state:

• Boise: Boise State University, College of Western Idaho

• Idaho Falls: College of Eastern Idaho

• Lewiston: Lewis-Clark State College

• Moscow: University of Idaho Testing Center

• Nampa: College of Western Idaho

• Pocatello: Idaho State University

Metro Institute is working to coordinate additional testing centers throughout Idaho to provide a wider range of opportunities for Idaho pesticide applicators.

Visit the ISDA website, www.agri.idaho.gov, for additional information concerning pesticide applicator testing opportunities though ISDA and Metro Institute testing centers.

