BOISE — Parents, caregivers and daycare providers are invited to participate in a free online discussion about preparing children for kindergarten. The conversation, which will be hosted Jan. 26, at 6 p.m Mountain/5 p.m. Pacific on the Zoom teleconferencing platform, is the first in a discussion series called “Parent Talk.”
What: Parent Talk – “Getting Ready for Kindergarten”
When: Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 6:00/5:00 p.m. Mountain/Pacific
Details: Join Florina Ruvio, Idaho Public Television education specialist, and a group of Idaho classroom teachers to discuss specific actions parents, caregivers and daycare providers can take to prepare children for their first year of school. Panelists will share tools for helping kids learn letter recognition, games that incorporate counting and more.
This is the first in a series of quarterly discussions called “Parent Talk.” According to Ruvio, future discussions are planned for April 27, July 27 and October 25, 2022. The next conversation, on April 27, will feature school librarians discussing how caregivers can encourage of love of reading in children.
“I wanted to give parents the space to ask questions they don’t have time to ask before a child starts school or in the short 15-minute parent-teacher conferences, questions we all have probably had at one point or another,” Ruvio says.
