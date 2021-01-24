NAMPA – The Idaho Transportation Department will host an online public design review Jan. 21 to Feb. 10 to gather feedback on plans for improving Idaho 55 between Pear Lane and Middleton Road in Canyon County.
Community members are encouraged to visit ITDprojects.org/Idaho55study to view materials and give comments at their convenience.
This is a milestone in a larger effort to achieve environmental clearance for many transportation improvements along the corridor. It builds upon years of previous analysis and public engagement.
“Nearly 100 community members participated in a working group last winter to identify issues and concerns with this corridor,” said ITD project manager Mark Wasdahl. “We have also engaged in many conversations with the people who own property adjacent to the highway. That, along with extensive technical work, helped us develop and evaluate several options for improving safety and mobility. We have narrowed that down to one recommendation that is feasible to construct, balances safety, mobility, and economic opportunity, and reflects the community’s and ITD’s values. We are asking for the public to review this recommendation and give feedback.”
The Department’s recommendation includes:
• Additional travel lanes and wider shoulders from Pear Lane to Middleton Road.
• A separated pathway for pedestrians and cyclists in the suburban section from Farmway Road to Middleton Road.
• High efficiency intersections and limited access to preserve safety and promote mobility.
Paper copies and/or Spanish-language versions of meeting materials are available on request. Call (208) 900-6113 or email jake.melder@itd.idaho.gov.
