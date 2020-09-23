PAYETTE COUNTY — In addition to a state constitutional amendment appearing on the ballot, Payette County voters still have a relatively lengthy list of candidates to vote on for the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3.

Locally, there are 20 candidates eligible to receive your vote, according to Deputy Clerk Christine Poe. One candidate, Ross Pittman, is moving to Coeur d’Alene to become a Magistrate Judge for Kootenai County and was not removed from the ballot as the deadline for removal had passed at the time of his appointment.

Following is a list of candidates running for election locally, whether in Payette County or in the state of Idaho. The list is accurate as of Sept. 1, 2020.

County Commissioner

• Georgia Hanigan, R-Payette, First District

• Marc Shigeta, R-New Plymouth, Second District

Prosecuting Attorney

• Ross Pittman (R)

Sheriff

• Andrew “Andy” Creech, R-Payette County

Magistrate Judge — Shall be retained?

• Brian D. Lee

• Robert L. Jackson

State Representative - District 9, Position A

• Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth

State Representative - District 9, Position B

• Judy Boyle, R-Midvale

• Allen Schmid, D-New Plymouth

State Senator

• Abby Lee, R-Fruitland

U.S. Representative, District 1

• Joe Evans (L)

• Russ Fulcher (R)

• Rudy Soto (D)

U.S. Representative, District 2

• Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson) (C)

• Idaho Sierra Law (L)

• Mike Simpson (R)

• C. Aaron Swisher (D)

U.S. Senator

• Natale M. Fleming (I)

• Paulette Jordan (D)

• James E. Risch (R)

• Ray J. Writz (C)

