PAYETTE COUNTY — Is the grass always greener on the other side of the fence? That’s the question with multiple possible answers, depending on how you look at the workload of 555 pieces of legislation which have come forward during the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session.
Following are examples of bills which have seen significant action since March 10.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 87: This Transportation and Defense Committee bill limits funding for the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund to “the expansion of travel lanes and congestion mitigation,” according to its statement of purpose. Its fiscal note explains that the bill only clarifies where the funds can be spent, stating it has no impact on the General Fund.
It started its journey Feb. 3, being passed by the House 57-11-2 on Feb. 13 and the Senate 26-8-1 on March 8. It reached its final destination, Gov Brad Little’s desk, on March 14 where it received his signature.
• House Bill 96: Those interested in the development of clean energy resources may be interested in this Environment, Energy and Technology Committee bill which updates definitions covered by the Idaho Energy Resources Authority Act.
“The new definition of clean energy carries over the old renewable energy definition that included water/hydro, geothermal, wind, solar and biogas, while adding nuclear, hydrogen, energy/battery storage, and other non-carbon emitting resources. Broadening these definitions signals Idaho’s support behind research and development of emerging energy technologies, including advanced nuclear energy, small modular reactors, hydrogen turbine generators, and energy storage systems.”
The bill was introduced Feb. 7. It passed the House 68-2 on Feb. 17 and the Senate 30-5 on March 8n before being signed by Little on March 14.
• House Bill 120: From the Resources and Conservation Committee, this bill would amend Idaho Code Section 47 to “revise provisions regarding the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, spacing units, oil and gas wells, the integration of tracts, reporting requirements, public data, confidentiality of well and trade information, rules, and royalties and to provide for minimum surface use bonds” according to its summary.
The bill was introduced Feb. 10 and passed the House 62-6-2 on March 9. It was filed for a first reading in the Senate on March 10.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1130: From the Judiciary and Rules Committee, this amends Idaho Code with a new section, Section 73-503, which would bar business entities in the state from requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for individuals to receive a product or service, or as a condition of employment except where required under federal law.
It was introduced in the Senate Feb. 28 and passed March 14 with a vote of 28-7. It was transmitted to the House for a first reading the same day.
• Senate Bill 1148: This Judiciary and Rules bill would amend Idaho Code 1-2101 to require that the state’s judicial council consist of nine members, including four attorneys and one district judge. It also reduces the term of appointment to membership from six years to four.
Brought forward on March 7, it passed the Senate on March 15 with a vote of 29-4-2 and was filed for a first reading in the House on March 16.
• Senate Bill 1153: Teachers looking for help with classroom expenses may be watching this State Affairs bill like they’d watch their classes during a math test.
“This bill creates ‘teacher spending accounts’ to help offset costs educators incur for things like classroom supplies and materials, organizational supplies and professional development to increase content knowledge,” according to its statement. “Unfortunately, despite yearly increases in Idaho funding for public school districts over the past 10 years, not enough of the money is actually making it to classrooms. Idaho teachers spend hundreds, even thousands of dollars, a year out of their own pockets to provide basic supplies for their classrooms.”
Introduced March 8, it was reported passed by the Senate as of press time but details were pending.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.