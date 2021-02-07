ONTARIO
A complaint letter that was signed by an unknown number of staff at Ontario High School which was one of the items that was accepted by the Ontario School Board of Directors after an executive session on Thursday and was sent to the newspaper on Friday afternoon following a public records request.
A redacted block on a signature sheet indicates the letter dated Jan. 28 may have been signed by 20 to 40 staff.
The crux of the letter drafted to the board is an issue over a Jan. 20 staff meeting being recorded by a staff member without disclosing they were doing so. The letter states that staff are concerned over whether the recording violated state law.
The recording was listed as the first of two “most pressing and upsetting details” that staff sought the board to look into.
The second detail was that the recording was then given to Director Derrick Draper “who subsequently requested the Board allow him to share select clips of this recording to ‘provide proof’ of wrongdoing on the part of our building administration.
The secret recording of a staff meeting and subsequent handing over of that material to the board member has “undermined our ability to trust one another,” reads the letter. Furthermore, it states that the distrust is impacting the staff’s “collaborative, supportive, professional environment” needed in order to teach children.
“While we understand that times are stressful and that all parties involved surely felt they were doing what was right, a majority of the staff is deeply troubled by the moral and ethical lines that have been crossed,” reads the letter.
The recording was described as a “breach of trust,” and signers of the letter stated that they hoped the Board would respond “openly, clearly and publically — when possible in the event legal action is being considered — in their response to help rebuild the trust that has been so deeply broken.”
The signers acknowledge that the board’s responsibility is to make informed decisions about policy, but requested transparent action in response to the events be taken by Feb. 5.
Letter writers also wanted it to be known that the actions have “caused very serious harm to our building culture.”
After its executive session on Thursday, the Ontario School District Board of Directors went into open session and accepted two complaints — the complaint from OHS staff was one of them. For this complaint, Chairwoman Renae Corn was also tasked with drafting a response letter, which will include a statement read by Director Eric Evans during the session.
That statement explained that while no violation was made, the board was compelled to act on the break in trust among teachers. Additionally, it was stated that board members encourage feedback, but urge it to be done through the established policies and procedures. Also mentioned in Evans statement were that those policies prohibit retaliation against those who step forward.
Per the policy, complaints against a principal get filed with the superintendent, complaints against the superintendent go to a board member or the board as a whole, who will then refer them to the chairperson, and complaints against the board chairperson are referred to the vice chairperson.
No details of the second complaint were revealed, however the board decided to hire legal counsel to investigate the matter.
