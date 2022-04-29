NEW PLYMOUTH — Work needed on U.S. Highway 30 through New Plymouth is coming one step closer to completion, thanks to a federal Transportation Alternatives Program funding the city is set to receive. The New Plymouth City Council discussed receipt of grant funds in the amount of $1 million during its regular meeting on April 18.
According to City Engineer Andy Gehrke, Idaho’s Local Highway Technical Assistance Council has approved funds to be distributed from federal aid for phase three of the city’s plans for the highway.
“They funded all 41 applications they received” for 2022, said Gehrke. “The city of New Plymouth, as you remember, submitted two applications; one for phase three … and one for phase four. Both of those were funded,” with $500,000 in federal funds, each.
According to Gehrke, this covers 92.66% of project costs, with the city matching the remaining 7.34%, or $40,000 per phase.
“This is extremely exciting to get that done,” said Councilor Eileen Balcer. “I’m so thankful that they approved that.”
Phase three will see paving work done on Highway 30 at the east end of town where it leads up to the Payette County fairgrounds/East Maple Street. Phase four starts at Southwest Avenue north to Canal Street. The work includes some sidewalk improvements needed at Southwest Avenue.
Gehrke noted that strings attached to the funds include a historical component — how the project preserves historical significance in the area — as well as an environmental study for the project.
“There may be some additional signs that are required, based on that study,” said Gehrke.
“All the signs have been designed,” noted Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer. “We have enough signs for one more phase.”
Approximately $500,000 in costs remain for for the city to pick up after these two phases, according to Gehrke, noting that construction costs are less than stable.
The city is eligible to apply for Transportation Alternatives Program monies every three years, according to Gehrke. Officials must next sign a state-local agreement before work can begin.
Ziemer said the project is likely to need attention, by way of appropriations in the next budget cycle.
No timetable for completion of phases three and four was available before press time.
