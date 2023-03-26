FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on March 13, the Fruitland City Council rejected another lease offer from Arkansas-based Snake River Oil & Gas for city-owned mineral rights. The offer would have seen up to five new wells drilled within the city in a 12-month span.

“We are currently operating nine producing wells in Payette County,” wrote Co-owner Richard Brown in an offer letter dated Aug. 5, 2022, which was obtained by the newspaper on Monday. “Some of you may have seen our most recent drilling along Killebrew Road and Dutch Lane. We refer to this as the Harmon Area and have drilled six wells in this area over the last three years. We are happy to report that all six wells were successful and currently producing natural gas and a small amount of condensate.”



