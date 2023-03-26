FRUITLAND — At its regular meeting on March 13, the Fruitland City Council rejected another lease offer from Arkansas-based Snake River Oil & Gas for city-owned mineral rights. The offer would have seen up to five new wells drilled within the city in a 12-month span.
“We are currently operating nine producing wells in Payette County,” wrote Co-owner Richard Brown in an offer letter dated Aug. 5, 2022, which was obtained by the newspaper on Monday. “Some of you may have seen our most recent drilling along Killebrew Road and Dutch Lane. We refer to this as the Harmon Area and have drilled six wells in this area over the last three years. We are happy to report that all six wells were successful and currently producing natural gas and a small amount of condensate.”
According to the letter, Snake River Oil & Gas has added more than 100 new royalty owners in the past year.
A map showing four proposed wells, which was included with Brown’s letter, indicates that such are planned along the Farmer’s Ditch canal just to the southwest of the Zeller’s Crossing subdivision. According to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, the council did not indicate a rationale for denying the lease agreement.
“We are disappointed that the Fruitland City Council has once again denied us,” said Brown in an emailed statement to the newspaper on Friday. “We have great support throughout the city from community members and the work we are doing. Landowners are making great returns on their investments, and we are proud of the work we are doing and the opportunities we provide to the area. We never want to go to integration, but we understand if we have to. I look forward to attending Monday’s council meeting and sharing our continued commitment to the City and residents.”
The Fruitland City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m.
