The Woodhead Fire, which started on Sept. 7 has reached 63% containment as of an update this morning. As such, fewer personnel are working on the blaze, the cause of which remains unknown.
There are currently 156 personnel, along with five helicopters, nine engines, two crews and two dozers assigned to the blaze.
Warm and dry conditions persisted and are forecasted to continue through Friday. The forecast shows a significant change in weather as low pressure brings gusty winds, wetting rain and snow at higher elevations Saturday.
Firefighters on the northwest perimeter were able to complete the firing operation south of Dukes Creek they had been preparing for the last few days. This has created a clean burnt perimeter, securing that portion of fire line. Smoke persist on the east side of the fire due to activity cleaning up unburned fuels in the interior, while crews continued to patrol. Due to a decrease in equipment and personnel, aviation performed external cargo missions to bring equipment no longer needed off the fire.
The repair crew has finished up their work on the south and western edges of the fire and have now moved to the north end.
A Payette National Forest closure remains in effect. Mill Creek, Ditch Creek, Wildhorse, and Crooked River Roads are closed. Idaho endowment lands west of Council remain closed to the public. Highway 71 and county roads are open, but the burned area is closed for safety.
