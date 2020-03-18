PAYETTE COUNTY - With seven cases of COVID-19 (novel Coronavirus) having made their way into Idaho, the Payette County Board of County Commissioners announced on Mar. 16 they had signed a Declaration of Emergency for the county. According to a press release, the Payette County Coordination Center has been activated to a Level II in order to coordinate with agencies in the county and the state.
Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech reminded the public that this is a precautionary measure, and that no cases are confirmed or suspected in the county at this time.
“The Payette County Declaration is a step to make sure that our community is prepared as this event continues to evolve, and receive any possible federal and state assistance.”
Creech noted that his department doesn’t respond in person to calls for assistance with respiratory cases, as this is a standing practice.
“Payette County Deputies do not normally respond to medical calls where victims are calling about flu like symptoms. If the Payette County Paramedics need the assistance from our deputies, they do have PPE [personal protective equipment] for our Deputies or other assisting units to use. We have not changed our protocol on this type of call.”
In a separate press release, Creech announced the Driver’s License and Vehicle Registration Offices effective Mar. 17, for an undetermined amount of time. Creech said the Idaho Department of Transportation has granted a three-month extension to anyone whose driver’s license will expire between Mar. 1 and May 31, giving those individuals until June 30 to get that done, except for those over age 65 who have until the end of July.
“The ITD decision to extend renewals for 90 days removes the urgent need some folks have to get their license – and we deeply appreciate that,” said Creech via email on Mar. 17.
Creech stresses that there is no need to panic, even as the situation remains fluid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.