PAYETTE COUNTY — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Payette County, Reece Hrizuk, Chairman of the Payette County Board of Commissioners, has signed a new declaration of emergency. This was announced in a news release Thursday afternoon by Adam Gonzalez, Emergency Manager with the Payette County Office of Emergency Management.
“In conjunction, the Payette County Office of Emergency Management has activated its Emergency Coordination Center to a Level I to assist in situation awareness, planning support, and in preparation for potential resource and operational assistance,” wrote Gonzalez. “This declaration allows for Payette County to utilize processes in our Emergency Operations Plan, assist local organizations, and request resource and financial assistant from the State of Idaho and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Gonzalez reminds residents that this new declaration does not mean any new restrictions.
“An Emergency Declaration does not create any new financial burden for the residents of the County,” Gonzalez added. “It does allow essential services in the County to access needed resources and funding to maintain services during this emergency.”
He reminds residents that the coordination center remains in regular communication and coordination with Southwest District Health, and that the health agency can be reached with questions about COVID-19, vaccines and testing at (208) 455-5411.
“We encourage all individuals to be conscious about their health and follow the recommendations provided by Southwest District Health and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare,” said Gonzalez.
