BOISE — The Idaho chapter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation launched the first statewide, multi-discipline, all-inclusive cycling club on Aug. 8 at the Ada-Eagle Bike Park, and in Ketchum.
CAF-Idaho Cycling Club members can take part in road, gravel or trail rides, virtually or in person, abiding by social distancing guidelines, using their own equipment including handcycles, tandem bikes, three- and four-wheeled recumbents, electric bikes, and uprights.
“Unlike traditional cycling clubs that are confined by geography and skill level, the CAF-Idaho club is for anyone, anywhere in the state,” said CAF-Idaho Director Jennifer Skeesick. “When we allow challenged and non-challenged athletes to ride together, we expand our community, our connections and our commitment to these treasured Idaho athletes.”
For challenged athletes in particular, the new cycling club provides an outlet for a unique population in Idaho to push themselves alongside cycling experts, other athletes and community members.
CAF-Idaho athlete Lance Pounds has cerebral palsy and coordination problems. He joined the group with a recumbent trike to put his strength and equipment to the test in a safe, supportive environment.
“The cycling club is building community for people who felt isolated even before COVID-19 was a household name,” Pounds said. “Not only that, but it is incentivizing people to safely play outside in Idaho’s natural playgrounds.”
The launch of the CAF-Idaho Cycling Club coincides with the 2020 Challenged Athletes Foundation Community Challenge, presented by Vega. The challenge is a multi-week, multi-sport event in which participants are invited to track miles between Aug. 8 through Oct. 18 to raise money for challenged athletes around the world.
“Whether we’re skiing, climbing or cycling, we all benefit from sharing something we love,” said CAF-Idaho Ambassador and Paralympian “One-Arm” Willie Stewart. “My hope is that through cycling as a team, we encourage everyone around us to experience the freedom of exercise and the impact it has on our well-being.”
To learn more about CAF-Idaho, grants and future programs, visit www.challengedathletes.org/idaho and join the CAF-Idaho Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/CAFIdaho/.
