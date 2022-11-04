PAYETTE — On Oct. 27, the Payette County Republican Central Committee interviewed applicants seeking to take on the role of District 1 commissioner on the Payette County Board of Commissioners . Three names were chosen for submission to Gov. Brad Little, who will make the final selection for appointment.
The three nominees are Adam Rynearson, Anne-Marie Kelso and Jordan Marques. Following are excerpts of information provided to the committee, as obtained by the newspaper on Oct. 28.
Rynearson touted his experience on the Payette School District Board of Trustees among his qualifications. He was a trustee from June 2013 to January 2022.
“My high level of transparency, extensive fairness and commitment to leadership were recognized by those I served with,” he wrote in his application. “Because of this, my fellow trustees elected me six times to serve as board chairman.”
Rynearson added that he has lived in Payette for 47 years.
Kelso, a 40-year resident of Payette County, wrote that she has grown wheat, corn and potatoes on her family’s farm in Payette. She touts 20 year of experience in the Payette County Prosecutor’s Office.
“During my time at Payette County, I learned the inner workings and needs of all county offices and departments,” wrote Kelso. “I am well versed in the legal duties and responsibilities that required of an elected official in Idaho.”
She added that she has helped handle matters related to planning and zoning within Payette County.
Marques is the owner of Watchdog Armory, a firearms manufacturer which has been in business for eight years. He serves as vice chairman for District 9 and Region 3 of the Idaho Republican Party.
“As a Legislative Analyst and Constitutional Consultant for the last five years, I have served many Idaho legislators,” wrote Marques. “I have also assisted lobby groups and not-for-profit organizations. In a nutshell, I help write legislation and I analyze proposed legislation for systematic and constitutional conflicts.”
Little will contact each candidate to conduct individual interviews. An announcement regarding when he will announce his pick has not been made, as of press time.
Georgia Hanigan represented District 1 on the board prior to her resignation as of Oct. 18.
