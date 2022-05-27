BOISE — Nominations are open for the annual Idaho Philanthropy Day awards. Each year, volunteers and philanthropists are honored for outstanding contributions to their communities.
The virtual event will take place on Nov. 15 to recognize regional winners from eastern, northern and southwestern Idaho.
“Idaho’s volunteers provide enormous benefits to our people and communities across the state. It is important that we take the time to recognize those individuals who give so much back to our state by volunteering their time and talent to improve the lives of those around them,” Gov. Brad Little said.
The program organizers, Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and the Idaho Nonprofit Center (INC), encourage community members to nominate their neighbors online atIdahoNonprofits.org. Submissions will be accepted through July 19. Categories include:
• Outstanding philanthropic company
• Outstanding nonprofit
• Outstanding adult philanthropist
• Outstanding volunteer manager
• Outstanding adult volunteer – Idaho’s Brightest Star
• Outstanding youth philanthropist
Karma Fitzgerald, winner of the 2021 Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award for southwestern Idaho, said, “All across Idaho, volunteers build community. They do so without recognition and most prefer it that way. For me, winning this award let me know the hard work I and others put in to serve our communities doesn’t go unnoticed. And that feels pretty amazing.”
“Every year, we get to learn about the truly amazing work that individuals and companies do in Idaho. It’s an honor to read each and every nomination that comes in,” Kevin Bailey, CEO of the INC said.
The annual event was revitalized in 2017 by the Idaho Association of Fundraising Professionals, Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Serve Idaho, a division of the Idaho Department of Labor, encourages voluntary public service and volunteerism throughout the state. It administers Idaho’s National Service Program, AmeriCorps, provides technical assistance in volunteer management and celebrates the outstanding contributions of Idaho’s volunteers. The Serve Idaho Commission is funded in part by AmeriCorps the agency the Idaho Department of Labor.
Serve Idaho’s mission is, “To inspire and recognize volunteers and empower communities through service and AmeriCorps to address Idaho’s unmet needs.”
