PAYETTE — During the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 3, Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall approached the council about repealing a “No Pursuit Policy” the department has supplemented to the Idaho Policing Policy manual. The policy was originally implemented by previous Police Chief John Plaza in May 2019.
“In this supplemental policy, it states that officers will only engage in a motor vehicle pursuit, absent extraordinary circumstances, if a violent felony offense occurred immediately prior to the initiation of the pursuit,” wrote Marshall in his agenda statement for this meeting. “Although I agree that vehicles should not be pursued to the extent that the risk of harm to innocent citizens outweighs the need to apprehend a suspect, this supplemental policy opens our officers and this agency up to civil liability, based on how a pursuit is defined in Idaho Code.”
Under Idaho Code 19-705, the “Fresh Pursuit Law,” this definition includes “the pursuit of a person suspected of having committed a supposed felony, though no felony has actually been committed, if there is reasonable ground for believing that a felony has been committed.” It doesn’t necessarily imply instant pursuit, but rather a pursuit underway without reasonable delay.
In his testimony to the council, Marshall said, “There are several times my guys will go to pull somebody over, who’ll know that we’re back there, but they don’t want to stop because they have a suspended license or they’re drunk or whatever. And they want to make it home or into somebody’s driveway so we don’t tow their car.”
He said that the present policy’s wording makes the department potentially liable for any injuries caused to pedestrians during such a pursuit. In asking to repeal the policy, he said officers would regain the ability to judge for themselves whether to engage in pursuit but such decisions would be closely monitored.
“The reasons to pursue would still be critiqued very heavily; Each situation will be determined by the officer, whether it’s reasonable pursuit or not. And the risk of harming a citizen, if it outweighs the apprehension of a suspect, then that’s when they need to” distance themselves and call for help, Marshall stated.
In his written statement, Marshall also noted that there is a separate section in Idaho which deals with motorists not yielding to emergency vehicles.
“However, between these two codes is a great deal of gray area, which is left up for interpretation,” he wrote.
“We could lose a suspect that had committed a violent felony if we were unable to pursue, because it did not happen immediately prior,” noted Mayor Craig Jensen.
Marshall recalled meeting with Chad Sarmento, Law Enforcement Risk Manager for the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, during a training session several weeks prior. In that meeting, he said Sarmento agreed with his concerns and told him he was “on the right track.”
Councilor Mike Kee moved to repeal the policy, seconded by Councilor Daniel Lopez. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
City Attorney Dan Chadwick was present at the meeting, but did not weigh in on the policy.
