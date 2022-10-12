PAYETTE — During the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 3, Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall approached the council about repealing a “No Pursuit Policy” the department has supplemented to the Idaho Policing Policy manual. The policy was originally implemented by previous Police Chief John Plaza in May 2019.

“In this supplemental policy, it states that officers will only engage in a motor vehicle pursuit, absent extraordinary circumstances, if a violent felony offense occurred immediately prior to the initiation of the pursuit,” wrote Marshall in his agenda statement for this meeting. “Although I agree that vehicles should not be pursued to the extent that the risk of harm to innocent citizens outweighs the need to apprehend a suspect, this supplemental policy opens our officers and this agency up to civil liability, based on how a pursuit is defined in Idaho Code.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Load comments