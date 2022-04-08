PAYETTE — As the Payette County Gopher Control District work to keep these destructive rodents under control, it has managed to do so without losing control of its finances. The county did a good job tracking its spending, too.
That’s according to Kurt Folke of Quest CPAs, in his findings of the district’s audited financial statements. He presented his findings to the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on March 21.
In his comments to the commissioners, Folke noted that most county revenues had increased.
“The good news is that there are no findings this year, nothing you need to take action on as commissioners,” said Folke in reviewing the audits.
These are the numbers, representing the county’s net position at the start and finish of the 2021 fiscal year.
Governmental activities
• Beginning: $12,201,576
• Ending: $15,079058
Operating grants and contributions
• Beginning: $7.378,503
• Ending: $8,270,457
Capital grants and contributions
• Beginning: $19,580,079
• Ending: $23,349,515
Component units
• Beginning: $1,074,714
• Ending: $1,112,284
The Weed Abatement District started the year with a balance of $622,018 and ended with $634,405, an increase of $12,387. Total expenses were $405,380, with revenues of $417,767.
At the Gopher Extermination District, total liabilities and net position totaled $222,492.
As Folke pointed out, Quest CPAs recommends that the county maintain contingency funds to allow for at least six months of operation in case of financial difficulties during the year.
He also noted that while no inaccuracies were found, county officials have elected not to implement the Governmental Accounting Standards Board’s Statement 75, which would change how they account for post-employment benefits besides pensions.
“Instead, [the county] does what’s called pay as it goes,” said Folke. “That was a decision, I believe, Commissioner [Marc] Shigeta decided was the best for the county a few years ago.”
Folke observed that the county also spent in excess of $750,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, which reflected in his reporting, but no issues were found.
He also noted that the county’s audit does not include the figures for the Payette County Ambulance District, which is audited separately.
