BOISE – On July 10, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request by the State of Idaho to stay a decision by a U.S. District Court in Idaho to allow for electronic signature gathering for Reclaim Idaho’s education initiative. The Appeals Court scheduled a hearing on the merits of the case for August. Today’s decision paves the way for volunteers to collect signatures online immediately.
July 10 was the deadline for Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney to reach an agreement with Reclaim Idaho regarding a system for online signature collection for the group’s “Invest in Idaho” education initiative.
Last week, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled that Reclaim Idaho could collect electronic signatures for its initiative, saying the state violated the group’s First Amendment rights by failing to provide for a safe means of signature collection in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Judge Winmill ordered the state to meet and confer with Reclaim Idaho and agree to a plan for electronic signature collection by July 9th. Absent an agreement, the judge will allow Reclaim Idaho to implement its own plan to collect electronic signatures provided it meets “highest available standards.”
Reclaim Idaho Co-Founder Luke Mayville announced that Reclaim Idaho plans to move forward, finalize their system, and begin collecting signatures online early next week.
“After weeks of work and multiple discussions with the state, we’ve developed a detailed, industry-standard plan for the collection of electronic signatures in compliance with the judge’s order,” Mayville said. “We’ve made every effort to solicit the state’s feedback and adjust our design accordingly. We’re confident the system in place will indeed meet the highest available standards for electronic signature gathering.”
The judge’s order gives Reclaim Idaho 48 days to collect signatures electronically starting July 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.