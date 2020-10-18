BOISE — North Idaho College is the state’s latest community college to open its doors to Idaho Job Corps students.
The state-run Job Corps program – designed to help low-income youth obtain higher education and on-the-job training – is also available at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa, the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
Each college is set up to serve 50 additional low-income youth. Idaho Job Corps applicants are enrolled as college students and work toward careers in high-growth jobs like nurses, pharmacy techs, welders, information technology specialists, carpenters, HVAC technicians, electricians, engineers and more. For some programs and students, dual enrollment is an option.
Services offered at each remote location are consolidated version of what’s available at the Centennial Job Corps campus in Nampa. Services address barriers to student success – including access to health care, counseling, life skills training, transportation access, tuition assistance and more.
Income-eligible students enroll for three to 24 months depending on their career goals and if they choose, complete their high school diploma or receive a GED.
According to Student Placement Supervisor Courtney Hudnall, referrals are also welcome.
“It’s not unusual for someone to bring a friend to one of our information meetings,” Hudnall said. “Even if the Idaho Job Corps isn’t for you, chances are you know someone who could benefit from the program.”
Program staff are actively recruiting businesses and corporations willing to provide on-the-job training, internships, apprenticeships and job shadowing opportunities for students. Businesses that wish to become involved should contact Program Operations Manager Tina Polishchuk at (208) 442-4500 or at tina.polishchuk@labor.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.