WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Do you remember where you were on March 31, when a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the Challis National Forest? Either way, Adam Gonzalez, Emergency Manager for the Payette County Office of Emergency Management, wants you to be aware wherever you are on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Great Idaho Shakeout will take place on this day, at 10:15 a.m. on the dot.
“As we reflect on the earthquake from earlier this year that shook most of Idaho, It is important for all us to remember the need to be ready to react to the potential of an earthquake,” wrote Gonzalez in a press release on Friday, Oct. 2.
While Gonzalez invites local residents to participate, he pointed out that this drill is done worldwide.
“Shakeout is an annual international drill that allows participants in schools, businesses, non-profits, government agencies, neighborhoods, organizations, and households all across the world practice ‘Drop, cover and hold on’ and other aspects of their emergency plans,” wrote Gonzalez. “Doing so increases the awareness of what to do in preparation for, responding to, and recovering from an earthquake. Due to the low frequency of [earthquakes] in our area, it is important to be mindful and consider the impacts and how you will react.”
Individuals wishing to learn more about the shakeout or to register to participate can visit www.shakeout.org/idaho. Additional resources can be found on Facebook by searching “Payette County Office of Emergency Management” or “Payette County Sheriff’s Office.”
