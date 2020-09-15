BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has declared Sept. 14, 2020, as Idaho Missing Persons Day. In recognition of this day, the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is launching new tools to aid in the search for Idaho’s endangered missing persons. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is part of the Bureau of Criminal Identification, a division of the Idaho State Police.
“For families of missing persons, it’s agonizing under any circumstance. Those families, law enforcement, and local media have asked for an easier, faster way to share information on missing persons. These new social media pages and the CodeRED app are the way to do that.” said Idaho State Police’s Tanea Parmenter, who manages the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
“Information from the community can be key in these cases and that’s why these new resources are so important. Getting the word out quickly, from a credible, official source, can make the difference in making sure people are safe, or in the case of Blue Alerts, get a dangerous suspect in custody.” said Parmenter.
Two New Social Media Resources
Two new social media pages, one on Twitter and one new Facebook page, are being launched today. These are both official pages of the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse and were created by the Idaho State Police.
• Twitter: @ISP_Alerts will be used for the sole purpose of disseminating sharable flyers for active Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Endangered Missing Persons.
• Facebook: facebook.com/IDMPC will include the above alerts as well as community notifications for all Idaho missing persons.
CodeRED mobile alert
The CodeRED app enables subscribers to receive notifications directly to a mobile phone, including ISP issued Amber, Blue, and Endangered Missing Persons Alerts. The app is free. To sign up for alerts issued by the Idaho State Police, go to https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF6C5A0F9EF6.
Amber Alerts
An Amber alert or a child abduction emergency alert is a message distributed by a child abduction alert system to ask the public for help in finding abducted children. AMBER is a backronym for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, established in 1996.
Blue Alerts
Created by the Idaho Legislature in 2019, the Blue Alert Program establishes a quick response system designed to issue and coordinate alerts following a violent attack upon a law enforcement officer, or to locate an officer missing in the line of duty believed to be endangered. The goal of a Blue Alert is to provide immediate information to solicit help from the public toward the safe and swift apprehension of the suspect or the safe location of the officer.
Endangered Missing Person Alert
A missing person believed to be endangered due to suspicious circumstance, medical condition, or mental capacity.
About the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Established in 1999, the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse provides a central location for resources to identify and assist state and national efforts to locate Idaho’s missing. The Clearinghouse maintains statistical data on Idaho’s missing; develops and provides training to law enforcement on topics relevant to missing persons; creates and provides forms for law enforcement and members of the public to use; as well as maintaining available resources to assist during a missing person event.
The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse appreciates the Governor’s Office in declaring Sept. 14, 2020, as Missing Persons Day in Idaho.
