BOISE - The state forester is the leading advocate for the management of state and private forests and strives to protect not only the trees, but also the landscape and watersheds.
Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Division Administrator of Forestry and Fire Craig Foss was designated as the new state forester by the director of the Idaho Department of Lands in February. Foss will add this responsibility to his duties at IDL. Working from the Coeur d’Alene office, Foss oversees IDL’s Forestry and Fire Management Division and works with federal partners on forest restoration efforts.
Foss believes in the importance of healthy forests for long-term sustainability, and to ensure that forest management practices support fish habitat and water quality.
“The Idaho Department of Lands manages a million acres of endowment trust forest land, and our primary objective in managing that forest land is for the long-term benefit to the beneficiaries, which in large part are Idaho public schools,” said Foss. “We also manage those forests in a way that is sustainable and renewable over the long-term, by adhering to the Idaho Forest Practices Act. Our goal is healthy resilient forests that are better able to withstand threats from insects, disease and wildfire.”
